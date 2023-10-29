EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Oct. 29, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, October 29, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft Road.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Exit 19A closed from I-10 westbound.

Yandell westbound between El Paso and Santa Fe center lane closed.

Wednesday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Missouri westbound between Ange and Campbell left lane closed.

I-10 westbound Downtown Exit 19B closed.

Thursday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound Dallas on-ramp closed.

Friday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Yarbrough and Midway right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds two right lanes and Copia on-ramp closed.

Monday, October 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Raynolds on-ramp closed.

Wednesday, November 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Copia alternate lane closures.

Thursday, November 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Chelsea and Paisano alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30, and/or Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2, depending on weather, temperatures. From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) and Sunland Park intersection closed.

Sunday, October 29 through Friday, November 3 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan right lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations.

Wednesday, November 1 through Friday, November 3.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be pouring concrete for drill shaft foundations.

Diamond Grinding on I-10 Project

Monday, October 30 through Saturday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mile Markers 50 and 55 (Fabens area) left lane closed.

Crews will be grinding and grooving pavement.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Resler intersection east and westbound right lane closed.

Montana (US-62/180) and McRae (FM-2316) intersection east and westbound right lane closed.

Crews will be removing concrete sidewalks, ramps, and curb.

Spur 601 and Loop 375 intersection east and westbound shoulder closed.

Spur 601 and Loop 375 turnaround south to northbound under overpass closed.

Crews will be drilling.

Maintenance

Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound Airway entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

South Desert between Vinton on-ramp and Nashua left lane closed.

Crews will be working on retaining wall.

I-10 east and westbound between State Line and Vinton left lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

Purple Heart Widening

Saturday, October 28 through Sunday, October 29. Daily, from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound closure at Iron Medics.

Iron Medics Entrance and Exit ramps will be opened.

Crews will be installing a six-barrel culvert.

Sunday, October 29 through Wednesday, November 1. Nightly, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue.

Entrance and Exit ramps southbound between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround.

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Sunday, October 14 through Friday, November 10

Continuous closure.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound will be reduced to one lane between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Entrance and Exit ramps northbound between Montana Avenue and Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround.

Crews will be working on widening lanes.

Sunday, October 8 through Friday, November10.

Complete closure until further notice.

Iron Medics Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on placing asphalt.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, October 29, 30 and November 1, 2 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, October 30 through Thursday, November 2. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop and Alameda Underpass complete closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Americas Interchange.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, October 30 through Saturday, November 4. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection.

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Monday, October 30. Daily, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure.

Alameda Entrance Ramp will be closed.

Crews will be working on installing crash cushion.

Thursday, November 2. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass to Bob Hope Overpass.

Crews will be working on installing signs.

Continuous closures until further notice.

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed.

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

I-10 Widening East Project

Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3. Daily, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway west Boulevard right lane closure between Eastlake Drive and Bill Burnett Drive.

Crews will be grading and installing a concrete flume.

Wednesday, November 1 through Friday, November 3. Daily, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Eastlake Exit Ramp eastbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing curb.

