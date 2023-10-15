EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Oct. 15, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, October 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be repairing asphalt.

Monday, October 16, from 9p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be preparing to re-open the direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road).

Tuesday, October 17, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft Road.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Desert between Travel Information Center and Valley Chili left lane closed.

North to South Desert turnaround at Valley Chili closed.

Tuesday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Thursday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park three right lanes closed.

Resler and Sunland Park exit ramps closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, October 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Airway three left lanes closed.

Monday, October 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds two left lanes closed.

Tuesday, October 17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds two right lanes and Copia on-ramp closed.

Wednesday, October 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Raynolds on-ramp closed.

Thursday, October 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Hawkins three left lanes closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Friday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Paisano/Chelsea off-ramp closed.

Monday, October 16 through Wednesday, October 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Paisano/Chelsea off-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Maintenance

Monday, October 16 through Friday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Viscount right lane closed.

Viscount entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Viscount turnaround east to westbound closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, October 15 through Friday, October 20 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, October 16 through Friday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Diamond Grinding on I-10 Project

Monday, October 16 through Saturday, October 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mile Markers 48 and 49 (Fabens area) right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Mile Markers 50 and 55 (Fabens area) right lane closed.

Crews will be grinding pavement.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Sunday, October 15 and Monday, October 16. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound full closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Entrance and Exit ramps north and southbound from Montana to Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround.

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Tuesday, October 17 through Thursday, October 19, and Sunday, October 22. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Entrance and Exit ramps southbound from Montana to Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround.

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Sunday, October 8 through Friday, November 10.

Complete closure until further notice.

Iron Medics Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on placing asphalt.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, October 15 through Thursday, October 19. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop and Alameda Underpass complete closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Wednesday, October 18 through Friday, October 20. Continuous from 5 a.m. Wednesday, October 18 through 5 a.m. Friday, October 20

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure from Socorro Overpass to Alameda Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Monday, October 16 through Saturday, October 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection.

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, October 16 through Thursday October 19. Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (eastbound frontage road) from Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Drive will be closed.

Montana Avenue at Lee Trevino Drive intersection north and southbound will be closed to Edgemere Boulevard.

Montana Avenue (eastbound frontage road) at Lee Trevino Drive Intersection will be closed.

Crews will be moving concrete barriers.

