EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for May 8 through May 13, which could affect your commute.

Here’s a complete list of road closures for this week:

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West Project

Monday, May 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Crews will be relocating temporary concrete safety barriers.

Tuesday, May 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain.

Crews will be relocating temporary concrete safety barriers.

Sunday, May 7, through Thursday, May 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be installing concrete pavement.

Monday, May 8, through Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be constructing bridges.

Monday, May 8, through Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

24 hours a day until further notice

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between the Artcraft Road and Redd Road.

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between the Redd Road and Artcraft Road.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Transmountain Project

Sunday, May 7 through Thursday, May 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Full night closure)

Crews will be moving concrete traffic barrier.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice:

6018 Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road

Continuous until further notice:

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Railroad right lane and exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Border Museum and Main Gap right lane closed.

Wednesday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Missouri between Piedras and Palm left lane and Piedras on-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound Cotton entrance ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster alternate lane closure.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening East

Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard West (frontage road) westbound right lane closure from Eastlake Boulevard to Bill Burnett Drive.

Crews will be pouring sidewalk.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, May 7 through Thursday, May 11. Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Pan American Underpass and North Loop Road Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be working on bridge deck and concrete paving.

Sunday, May 7 through Thursday, May 11. Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on bridge deck and concrete paving.

Monday, May 8 through Saturday May 11. Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) Southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be using for job access.

Monday, May 8 through Saturday May 11. Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on retaining wall.

Continuous closures until further notice:

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive southbound on ramps closed.

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive northbound off ramps closed.

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed.

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Landscaping Project

Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12. Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure.

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements.

Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12. Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard.

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8. Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Spur 601 Entrance Ramp closure.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure between Montana Entrance Ramp and Iron Medics Overpass.

Crews will be placing concrete barrier.

Continuous until further notice:

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road turnaround closure from Peerless Place to Global Reach Drive.

Crews will be forming and placing concrete at turn arounds.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice. Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure.

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Continuous until further notice:

US 62/180 (FM2317) intersection will be closed for demolition and reconstruction.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice:

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak).

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice:

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Carlsbad access road closed.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice:

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.