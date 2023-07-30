EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for July 30, which could affect your commute.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be receiving and unloading material.

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4. Daily, form 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive.

Crews will be pouring concrete for sidewalks.

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4. Daily, form 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure between Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road.

IH-10 westbound right shoulder closure between Darrington Road and Fabens Road.

Crews will be installing high mast illumination polls.

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3. Nightly from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Sun Fire Boulevard.

Crews will be paving and striping final riding surfaces.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road.

Crews will be working on landscaping.

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound right turning lane closure at Lee Trevino intersection.

Crews will be relocating ground box.

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound left lane and shoulder closure from Joe Battle Boulevard to George Dieter Drive.

Crews will be grading and placing rock for landscaping.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3. Nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass (POE) to North Loop Entrance Ramp.

North Loop and Alameda Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be working on bridge structures.

Monday, July 31 through Saturday, August 5. Daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Pan American northbound exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge and roadway.

Saturday, August 5. Daily from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m.

North Loop Intersection closed.

Crews will be placing concrete on the North Loop Bridge.

Saturday, August 5 through Monday, August 7. Continuous closure from 2 a.m. Saturday, August 5 until 5 a.m. Monday, August 7.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) Northbound main lanes will be closed from North Loop Exit Ramp to North Loop Entrance Ramp.

Drivers will exit North Loop and reenter at North Loop entrance ramp.

Crews will be placing concrete on the North Loop Bridge.

I-10 Widening West

Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3 from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic from Redd Road to Artcraft Road.

DETOUR: Turn left on Redd Road, turn right on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn right on Aircraft Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be removing barriers.

Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Redd Road to Artcraft Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Sunday, July 30, at 6 a.m. through Monday, July 31 at 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Artcraft Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Sunday, August 6 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Beginning Tuesday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Westbound on-ramps from Artcraft Road and Transmountain Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on North Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

District-Wide Striping Project

Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3. Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

IH-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive full closure.

Crews will be removing existing striping and restriping.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Cotton right lane and Cotton exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Paisano and Trowbridge right lane and Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Ramp N and Cordova Bridge right lane closed.

Wednesday, August 2

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Ramp H right lane closed.

Thursday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and Paisano right turning lane to Bassett closed.

US-54 (CD lanes) southbound between Fred Wilson and Cassidy right lane closed.

Friday, August 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert at Information Center shoulder work.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.

I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Tom Mays Park and Museum mile markers 20 and 14 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

I-110 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

US-54 northbound between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed.

Entrance to Ramp J closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Ramp L right lane closed.

Crews will be working on riprap.

