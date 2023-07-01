EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for July 3-17, which could affect your commute.

Additionally, TxDOT started a new project on Horizon Boulevard this week with alternate lane closures, but the long-term traffic switch and the impact on two intersections start July 5.

I-10 Widening West

Thursday, July 6, through Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Redd Road.

Crews will be removing rumble strips.

Saturday, July 15, at 5 a.m., through Monday, July 17, at 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Spur 37 (Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and SH 20 (North Mesa Street).

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past North Mesa Street.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Beginning Monday, July 17, at 5 a.m.

All offramps between Transmountain Road and Redd Road will be closed.

DETOUR: All eastbound traffic bound for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, or Redd Road must use Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and continue on South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector from westbound Transmountain to eastbound I-10 will be closed.

Temporary on-ramps will be open south of Transmountain Road and north of Redd Road.

Eastbound traffic on I-10 will be on the newly constructed driving surface.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Transmountain.

Crews will begin constructing new outside lanes of eastbound I-10.

Guardrail Repair Project

Wednesday, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Cotton right lane and exit ramp closed.

Thursday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Copia right lane and exit ramp closed.

US-54 northbound to I-10 westbound right lane and Ramp C closed.

Friday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and McRae alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning turnarounds and intersections.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound at the Bomarc underpass closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US (62/180) eastbound right turning lane closure at Lee Trevino intersection.

Crews will be relocating ground box.

Wednesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 8. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road.

Crews will begin grading for sidewalk.

I-10 Widening East

Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure from Alyssa Street to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281).

Crews will be working on pedestrian rock wall repair.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6. Nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Cesar Chavez Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass (POE) to North Loop Road Entrance Ramp.

North Loop Road Underpass and Alameda Road Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be walking on bridge structures.

