EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Aug. 20, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West Project

Tuesday, August 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Redd Road.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting survey work.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Vinton Road to Los Mochis Drive and from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road and from Los Mochis Drive to Vinton Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) is closed to all traffic.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and FM 1905 (Antonio Street).

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east and westbound at Doniphan exit ramp, turnaround, and right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound at Schuster Overpass and Downtown ramps closed.

Tuesday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North and South at Paisano turnaround and right lane closed.

Tuesday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Alameda left and right lanes closed.

Gateway North and South at Montana left and right lanes closed.

Wednesday, August 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Trowbridge left and right lanes closed.

Gateway South at Trowbridge left lane closed.

Gateway North at Pershing right lane closed.

Gateway South at Cassidy left and right lanes closed.

Gateway South at Fred Wilson turnaround closed.

Spur 601 east and westbound at Chaffee turnaround and right lane closed.

Thursday, August 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Hero left lane closed.

Gateway South at Broaddus left lane closed.

US-54 north and southbound at Broaddus Overpass ramp and left lane closed.

Gateway North at Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Gateway North at Diana right lane closed.

US-54 North at Diana Overpass closed.

Friday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 North at Sean Haggerty exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Eastlake exit ramp, turnaround and right lane closed.

I-10 westbound at Eastlake exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Horizon exit ramp closed.

Gateway eastbound at Eastlake turnaround and right lane closed.

Gateway westbound at Eastlake right lane closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Ramp K and Piedras right lane and Piedras exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Cotton exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Geronimo exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, August 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Stan Roberts and Long Bridge left lane closed.

Thursday, August 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wyoming eastbound at Kansas on-ramp closed.

Friday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta eastbound between San Marcial and Chamizal right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Ramp D, Ramp F, and Ramp H closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24. Nightly, 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Overpass.

Alameda and North Loop Underpass’ will be closed.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck.

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp.

Alameda Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang.

Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Northbound Pan American Exit Ramp will be closed.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (POE) to North Loop Drive.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Exit Ramp.

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass.

Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

Continuous from 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 23 through 5 a.m. Monday, August 28.

Loop 375 northbound left lane closure from Alameda Overpass to North Loop Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Continuous closures until further notice.

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed.

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Thursday, July 20 until Aug. 24.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be closed causing traffic to merge into Northbound lanes, with two-way traffic traveling on newly reconstructed northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) Intersections will be closed at Ashford, restricted to emergency vehicles only.

*Note Bowdoin Intersection is partially opened with business access only for SB traveling public.

Traffic Switch to normal configuration is planned for Aug. 24 this switch will bring SB traffic traveling on NB lanes back to SB lanes,

*Note left lane on NB and SB will remain closed for segments at a time for median work, lane closures will be in effect 24/7.

Crews will be working on medians, curb, and sidewalk.

Monday Aug. 20 to Friday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) North bound and South bound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) North bound and South bound alternating lane closures between Peyton and Doy St.

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24. Nightly from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Sun Fire Boulevard.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180).

Crews will be final project touch ups, paving and striping.

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25. Daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180).

Crews will be performing final project touch ups.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane closure from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive.

Crews will be working on landscaping.

Kenazo Avenue Safety Lighting Project

Monday, August 20 through Friday, August 24. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Kenazo Avenue north and southbound alternating left lane closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281).

Crews will be pouring foundations for illumination poles.

Montwood and Zaragoza Landscaping Project

Friday, August 25 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Montwood Drive east and westbound alternating right and left lane closure between Joe Battle Boulevard and Firehouse Drive.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound right and left lane closures from Joe Battle Boulevard to Saul Kleinfeld Drive.

Crews will be watering plants around the median and retention pond.

Friday, August 25 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard southbound right lane closure from Zaragoza Road (FM 659) to Montwood Drive.

Crews will be watering plants around the retention pond.

I-10 Guardrail Upgrades

Wednesday, August 2 through Friday, September 29

1-10 East and westbound left lane closures near McNary area (MM 80-81).

Crews will begin removing guardrail.

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25. Daily, form 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive.

Crews will be working on sidewalks.

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25. Daily, form 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure at Darrington Road Intersection.

Crews will be installing high mast illumination polls.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice.

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice. Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure.

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak).

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice.

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Carlsbad access road closed.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice.

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.