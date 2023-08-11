EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Aug. 14, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, August 14 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, August 15 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be switching traffic onto the new driving surface north of Transmountain Road.

Tuesday, August 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Northern Pass Drive and Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on Doniphan Drive, turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Isela Rubalcava Boulevard and Artcraft Road

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 south of Transmountain Road.

NOTE: South Desert and North Desert will not be closed simultaneously.

Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.

Wednesday, August 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Northern Pass Drive and Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on Doniphan Drive, turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.

Thursday, August 17, from 9pm to 5am

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Isela Rubalcava Boulevard and Artcraft Road.

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 south of Transmountain Road.

Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Southbound at Hercules exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, August 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Airway on-ramp closed.

CD lanes westbound between Sunland Park and Resler two right lanes and Resler exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound at Pershing on-ramp closed.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park two right lanes closed.

Thursday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum right lane closed.

Friday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South at Dyer on-ramp closed.

Spur 601 westbound at Fred Wilson exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

I-10 westbound at Viscount entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Gateway North between Cassidy entrance ramp and Fred Wilson right lane closed.

Crews will be working on crash cushion.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Thursday, August 17. Nightly, 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

Sunday, August 13 through Thursday, August 17. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp.

Alameda Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road.

Crews will be working on landscaping.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure between Iron Medics Drive and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be receiving and unloading material.

