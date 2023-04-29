EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Texas Department of Transportation El Paso has released a list of road closures for the I-10 Widening West project during the first week of May which could affect your commute.

Courtesy of TxDOT

Courtesy of TxDOT

Courtesy of TxDOT

Courtesy of TxDOT

Courtesy of TxDOT

Here’s a complete list of road closures for this week:

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West Project

Monday, May 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Crews will be relocating temporary concrete safety barriers.

Tuesday, May 2, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between the Vinton Road on-ramp and the Transmountain Road off-ramp.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between the Artcraft Road on-ramp and the Redd Road off-ramp.

DETOUR: Eastbound I-10.

NOTE: When it re-opens, portions of South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane until further notice.

Crews will be relocating temporary concrete safety barriers.

Wednesday, May 3, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

NOTE: When it re-opens, motorists should expect new lane shifts on westbound I-10 west of Redd Road.

Crews will be relocating temporary concrete safety barriers.

Thursday, May 4, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between the Transmountain Road on-ramp and the Vinton Road off-ramp.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between the Redd Road on-ramp and the Artcraft Road off-ramp.

DETOUR: Westbound I-10.

NOTE: When it re-opens, portions of North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane until further notice.

Crews will be relocating temporary concrete safety barriers.

Sunday, April 30, through Thursday, May 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be installing concrete pavement.

Monday, May 1, through Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be constructing bridges.

Monday, May 1, through Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

24 hours a day until further notice.

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Drive.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

US-54 Intersection Realignments at Stan Roberts and State Line Road

Continuous until further notice.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between State Park and Plexxar right lane closed.

Tuesday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane and Airway exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa right lane and Mesa exit ramp closed.

Thursday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Los Mochis and Vinton left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between Raynor and Cotton alternating lane closures.

I-10 westbound at Piedras entrance ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound Cotton entrance ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster alternate lane closure.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

Montana between Gateway North and South right lane closed.

Woodrow Beam eastbound between Girl Scout and Rushing right lane closed.

Crews will be working on handrails.

I-10 westbound at Airway exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on signs.

Bridge Concrete Repair Joint Project

Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Franklin Bridge center and far left lanes closed.

All traffic will be directed to I-10 westbound left open lane.

Crews will be replacing armor joints on bridge.

Transmountain Project

Continuous until further notice.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures.

Bike lane closed.

Crews will be working on median tensioning cable and installation.

Antonio Street Rehabilitation Roadway Project

Continuous until further notice.

FM 1905 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on demolition and reconstruction improvements.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Redd left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Coates and Artcraft left lane closed.

6200 Doniphan westbound shoulder and sidewalk closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening East

Monday, May 1 through Friday May 5. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard West (frontage road) westbound right lane closure at Eastlake Intersection.

Crews will be installing traffic delineators.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 4. Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Underpass (Port of Entry) and South Americas Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be working on girder placement.

Sunday, April 30 through Thursday, May 4. Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (Loop 375) north and southbound main lane closure from north Loop Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on bridge deck.

Monday, May 1 through Saturday May 6. Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) Southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be using for job access.

Monday, May 1 through Saturday May 6. Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on retaining wall.

Continuous closures until further notice.

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed.

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Landscaping Project

Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5. Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure.

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements.

Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5. Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard.

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8. Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Spur 601 Entrance Ramp closure.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure between Montana Entrance Ramp and Iron Medics Overpass.

Crews will be placing concrete barrier.

Continuous until further notice.

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Drive.

Crews will be forming and placing concrete and getting ready to install irrigation.

Wednesday, May 3 through Friday, May 5. Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road turnaround closure from Peerless Place to Global Reach Drive.

Crews will be forming and placing concrete and getting ready to install irrigation.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice. Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure.

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Continuous until further notice.

US 62/180 (FM2317) intersection will be closed for demolition and reconstruction.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak).

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice.

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Carlsbad access road closed.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice.

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.