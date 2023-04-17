EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT El Paso has released a list of road closures for April 17 through April 22 which could affect your commute.

Here’s a complete list of road closures for this week:

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, April 16, through Thursday, April 20

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alameda Underpass

Crews will be working on bridge structures

Monday, April 17, Tuesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 20

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp

Alameda Underpass and Pan American underpass

Crews will be working on bridge structures

Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south and northbound alternating lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road

Crews will be doing utility wiring

Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp

Crews will be using for job access

Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on retaining wall

Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed

Crews will be working on traffic control housing

Wednesday, April 19

Overnight 9:00p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) Southbound main lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on bridge deck

Friday, April 21

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure S Americas Intersection (Truck Port of Entry) to Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on bridge deck

I-10 Widening East

Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard West (frontage road) westbound right lane closure at Eastlake Intersection

Crews will be installing traffic delineators

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Exit and Entrance Ramp closure

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound between Montana Entrance Ramp and Iron Medics Overpass

Crews will be working on unloading material.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, April 18

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road closure from Global Reach Drive to Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be switching barrier for traffic switch

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, April 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 (Paisano) northbound between Doniphan and State Line and McNutt exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, April 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed.

Wednesday, April 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between South and North Desert right lane closed.

South Desert between Transmountain and Campus Park left lane closed.

Transmountain between North and South Desert turnaround closed.

Thursday, April 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Dallas and Missouri right lane closed.

Friday, April 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Anthony exit ramp closed.

Maintenance

Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Cassidy and Altura alternate lane closures.

US-54 northbound at Pershing entrance ramp closed.

I-10 east and westbound between Raynor and Cotton alternating lane closures.

I-10 westbound at Piedras entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster exit closed.

Crews will be installing signs.