EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT El Paso has released a list of road closures for April 17 through April 22 which could affect your commute.
Here’s a complete list of road closures for this week:
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, April 16, through Thursday, April 20
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Alameda Underpass
Crews will be working on bridge structures
Monday, April 17, Tuesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 20
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp
- Alameda Underpass and Pan American underpass
Crews will be working on bridge structures
Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) south and northbound alternating lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road
Crews will be doing utility wiring
Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp
Crews will be using for job access
Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on retaining wall
Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed
Crews will be working on traffic control housing
Wednesday, April 19
Overnight 9:00p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) Southbound main lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on bridge deck
Friday, April 21
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure S Americas Intersection (Truck Port of Entry) to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on bridge deck
I-10 Widening East
Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Gateway Boulevard West (frontage road) westbound right lane closure at Eastlake Intersection
Crews will be installing traffic delineators
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Exit and Entrance Ramp closure
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound between Montana Entrance Ramp and Iron Medics Overpass
Crews will be working on unloading material.
Montana Frontage Road Project
Tuesday, April 18
Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road closure from Global Reach Drive to Lee Trevino Drive
Crews will be switching barrier for traffic switch
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, April 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-85 (Paisano) northbound between Doniphan and State Line and McNutt exit ramp closed.
Tuesday, April 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed.
Wednesday, April 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between South and North Desert right lane closed.
- South Desert between Transmountain and Campus Park left lane closed.
- Transmountain between North and South Desert turnaround closed.
Thursday, April 20
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Dallas and Missouri right lane closed.
Friday, April 21
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Anthony exit ramp closed.
Maintenance
Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Cassidy and Altura alternate lane closures.
- US-54 northbound at Pershing entrance ramp closed.
- I-10 east and westbound between Raynor and Cotton alternating lane closures.
- I-10 westbound at Piedras entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.
- I-10 eastbound at Schuster exit closed.
Crews will be installing signs.