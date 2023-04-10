EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT El Paso has released a list of road closures for April 10 through April 15 which could affect your commute.
Here’s a complete list of road closures for this week:
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday, April 10
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp
- Alameda Road Underpass
- Pan American Road Underpass
Crews will be working on paving bridge deck
Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Pan American Road Underpass
Crews will be working on bridge structures and widening
Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) south and northbound alternating lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road
Crews will be doing utility wiring
Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp
Crews will be using for job access
Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on retaining wall
Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed
Crews will be working on traffic control housing
Tuesday, April 11 through Thursday, April 13
Nightly 9:00p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) Southbound main lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on moving barriers and installing overhead signs
I-10 Widening East
Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Gateway Boulevard West (frontage road) westbound right lane closure at Eastlake Intersection
Crews will be installing traffic delineators
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, April 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Pershing and Cassidy right lane closed.
Tuesday, April 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway North at Hercules on-ramp closed.
Thursday, April 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.
- I-10 westbound between Copia and Raynolds right lane closed.
Friday, April 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- East Missouri between St. Vrain and Virginia right lane closed.
Maintenance
Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Cassidy and Altura alternate lane closures.
- US-54 northbound at Pershing entrance ramp closed.
- I-10 east and westbound between Raynor and Cotton alternating lane closures.
- I-10 west Piedras entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.