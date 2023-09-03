EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Aug. 3, which could affect your commute.
Montana Frontage Road Project
Thursday, Sept. 7. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive from Walter Jones Boulevard/Edgemere Boulevard full lane closures north and southbound.
Crews will be removing pro barriers and striping lanes.
Sunday, Sept. 10. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive from Walter Jones Boulevard/Edgemere Boulevard full lane closures north and southbound.
Crews will be removing and placing thermal.
Miscellaneous Concrete Repair
Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8.
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.
Crews will be repairing the concrete traffic barrier.
Guardrail Repair
Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.
- North to South Desert at Anthony turnaround closed.
Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed.
- I-10 westbound between Vinton and Anthony left lane closed.
Thursday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between State Park and Main Gap right lane closed.
- Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between the Main Gap and Border Museum left lane closed.
Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp closed.
- US-54 southbound between Broaddus and Fred Wilson right lane and Spur 601 eastbound flyover closed.
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Maintenance
Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
- US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.
- Pershing entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be working on bridge.
- I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed.
Crews will be repairing the concrete barrier wall.
Transmountain Project
Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.
Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.
District-Wide Signing Project
Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.
Crews will be installing signs.
