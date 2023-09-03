EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Aug. 3, which could affect your commute.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Thursday, Sept. 7. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive from Walter Jones Boulevard/Edgemere Boulevard full lane closures north and southbound.

Crews will be removing pro barriers and striping lanes.

Sunday, Sept. 10. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive from Walter Jones Boulevard/Edgemere Boulevard full lane closures north and southbound.

Crews will be removing and placing thermal.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing the concrete traffic barrier.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

North to South Desert at Anthony turnaround closed.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed.

I-10 westbound between Vinton and Anthony left lane closed.

Thursday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between State Park and Main Gap right lane closed.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between the Main Gap and Border Museum left lane closed.

Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp closed.

US-54 southbound between Broaddus and Fred Wilson right lane and Spur 601 eastbound flyover closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.

Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing the concrete barrier wall.

Transmountain Project

Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

District-Wide Signing Project

Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

