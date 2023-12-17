EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the holiday season officially underway, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind people to be safe and not drink and drive while celebrating.

TxDOT brought its “Drive Sober, No Regrets” interactive mobile campaign and video wall to El Paso on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Walmart Supercenter at 10727 Gateway West.

In December 2022, there were 108 people who were killed and 229 people seriously injured in DWI-related crashes across Texas, according to TxDOT. During the entire year of 2022, there were 1,246 people killed in Texas by drunk drivers, TxDOT added.

In El Paso, there were 709 DWI-related traffic crashes resulting in 30 deaths and 41 serious injuries last year.

Last holiday season, there were 63 alcohol-related crashes in El Paso resulting in one death and two serious injuries.