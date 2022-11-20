EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays, starting with Thanksgiving, should be a joyous time of the year, but too often the holiday season can turn tragic.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas saw 48,641 crashes during the holiday season from Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022. Those crashes resulted in 433 deaths and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths were alcohol-related with 98 people killed and 236 people seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.

With this in mind, TxDOT is launching its statewide “Drive Sober, No Regrets” campaign to remind drivers why finding a sober ride home is so important and to never get behind the wheel after drinking, whether over the holidays or other times of the year.