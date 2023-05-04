EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching the “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign and a virtual reality exhibit on Thursday, May 4.

The campaign is a reminder to El Paso drivers to remain alert and watch carefully for motorcycles on the road. In 2022, 562 motorcycle riders were killed in motor vehicle crashes in the Lone Star State, an 8% increase over the previous year, according to a release sent by TxDOT.

The virtual reality exhibit will be displayed from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Southwest University Park located on 1 Ballpark Plaza.

The exhibit will be set up inside the Franklin Ave. gate, near the corner of the E. Franklin Ave & N. Santa Fe Street.

Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation

Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation

TxDOT says the exhibit will feature an immersive, 360-degree virtual reality component that gives participants the opportunity to experience high-risk traffic situations from the perspective of both a driver and a motorcyclist in addition to a giant inflatable motorcycle.

TxDOT shares the following safety precautions to all motorists: