El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Texas Department of Transportation says they’re using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other, particularly as days get shorter this fall and winter.

Texas Department of Transportation

TxDOT says pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes were up 15 percent in 2021. In the El Paso area last year, there were 181 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 21 fatalities and 42 serious injuries.

To help reduce these fatalities, TxDOT says they’re launching its “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign this week to urge drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic safety laws and help keep each other safe.

Texas Department of Transportation

As part of the campaign, TxDOT brought walking “human billboards” to Downtown El Paso. TxDOT says over the next few weeks, their highly visible walking “human billboards”—sandwich boards worn by TxDOT’s street teams—will be appearing in high-traffic areas in cities across Texas to remind drivers and pedestrians why it’s important to follow the rules of the road.