EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A semitruck overturned on Loop 375/Transmountain and TxDOT El Paso is cautioning motorists to drive with caution due to high winds.

All westbound lanes on Transmountain are closed at US-54/Gateway South and clearing time is estimated at two hours.

High winds will continue to affect the region until 4 p.m., according to TxDOT.

TxDOT warns high profile vehicles to drive with caution.

TxDOT also asks for motorists to avoid driving next to high profile vehicles as well.

No further information has been released.