TxDOT launching its #EndTheStreakTX campaign across the Lone Star State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- TxDOT launches its #EndTheStreakTX campaign across the Lone Star State to stop the streak of daily deaths on our streets and highways.

Today marks one of the most heartbreaking days in our state since the last time we had a day without a fatality on a Texas roadway.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died every day on a Texas road, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT officials say, almost 67 thousand people have been killed on Texas roadways in the last 19 years, and 3,647 people lost their lives in 2018 alone.

Officials report, 9 out of 10 of these fatal crashes could be preventable.

To decrease the chances of roadway fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to: