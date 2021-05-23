TxDOT launches Click it or Ticket campaign event Monday, unveiling of message board

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is launching its “Click it or Ticket” seat belt education and enforcement campaign in El Paso with an event on Monday.



Campaign officials will be unveiling a 17-foot-tall Click it or Ticket message board to remind motorists to buckle up. Local law enforcement and El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales are expected to be at the campaign event.



According to TxDOT, last year there were 27 motor vehicle traffic crashes in El Paso in which occupants who did not have their seat belt on sustained serious or fatal injuries. Of these crashes, 21 were deadly and 22 involved serious injuries.

Officials say more than 2,700 people could’ve been saved from death or serious injury in crashes on Texas roads if they had been wearing a seat belt.



TxDOT’s annual Click it or Ticket campaign aims to remind everyone of the safety benefits from wearing a seat belt. Law enforcement officers in Texas plan to step up their efforts from May 24 to June 6 to ticket drivers and passengers who are not buckled up.

According to Texas law, drivers and passengers without their seat belts on could face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8-years-old must be in a child safety or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child is not secured, the driver can face fines up to $250.

The Click it or Ticket campaign event in El Paso is set to take place May 24, 2021 at Cleveland Square Park at 10:30 a.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.