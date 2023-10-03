EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT will be hitting the streets for National Pedestrian Safety Month to remind the public on pedestrian-involved crashes as fall and winter will bring less daylight and reduced visibility.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 4, street teams will be wearing visible walking billboards that will display key safety messages in high-traffic areas with the highest number of pedestrian deaths in 2022.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

Street teams will be present at the following times listed below:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

N. Mesa from W. Schuster Ave. to Texas Ave From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

San Jacinto Plaza From 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.





Wednesday, Oct. 4

Hwy. 85 from S. Coldwell St. to S. Virginia St. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

UTEP From 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.



“October saw the highest number of crashes involving pedestrians in 2022. Across the country pedestrian traffic deaths are on the rise and have increased 29.6% in Texas over the last five years.” TxDOT said in a press release.