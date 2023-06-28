EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host the Faces of Drunk Driving campaign Thursday evening, June 29, to demonstrate the community the cost of drunk driving.

One person dies every 7 hours and 32 minutes because of drunk driving, an average of three deaths per day in Texas, according to TxDOT.

The campaign, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso, will share real stories from Texans who have experienced firsthand the consequences of impaired driving.

Through these emotional testimonials, TxDOT hopes to remind drivers that they are not invincible and encourage them to always drive sober.

“Numbers can sometimes feel abstract,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “But these are real people whose lives were either lost or forever altered by someone’s decision to drink and drive. We hope that the stories featured in our Faces of Drunk Driving campaign will inspire Texans to always arrange a sober ride home.”

