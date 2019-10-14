TxDOT El Paso closures: October 14-21, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following are either high impact closures or complete closures happening this week in El Paso due to the construction of various TxDOT projects:

Sunday, Oct. 13 through Tuesday, Oct. 15 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

• I-10 westbound complete closure between Hunter Drive and Hawkins Boulevard.

• Traffic will exit at McRae Boulevard and re-enter at Airway Boulevard.

Monday, October 14 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Right turn lane from Gateway East to Hawkins Southbound closed.

(2) driveways from Circle K to Gateway East closed.

Monday, October 14 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Right lane closure IH-10 Eastbound from Anthony to Westway Dr. including Anthony on-ramp to IH-10 Eastbound.

Monday, October 14 through Thursday, October 17 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

• Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Geronimo to Airway.

• Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Hawkins to McRae.

Monday, October 14, through Thursday, October 17 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

• Alameda Avenue will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

• DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds Street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

• NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54.

Monday, October 14 through Friday, October 18 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Gateway West left lane closure between Hawkins and Airway.

• I-10 Westbound right shoulder closure between Hawkins and Airway.

Monday, October 14 through Friday, October 18 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Center lane closed at Gateway West and Piedras.

• Right lane closed at Piedras Northbound between Gateway East and Gateway West.

• Right shoulder closed at US-54 South by Cassidy Gate.

• Right lane closure at SH178 Artcraft East and Westbound between Upper Valley to State Line.

• IH-10 East at Reynolds entrance ramp will be closed.

• IH-10 Westbound alternate lane closures between Copia and Piedras. (NIGHT – 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

• Copia entrance to IH-10 West will be closed. (NIGHT – 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Monday, October 14 through Friday, October 18 ( 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Gateway East to Gateway West Turn Around, and Gateways West to Gateway East Turn Around Closed.

Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18 ( 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Tornillo and Fort Hancock.

Tuesday, October 15 ( 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Right turn lane from Gateway East to Hawkins Southbound closed.

Tuesday, October 15 ( 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Right lane closure IH-10 Westbound between Transmountain and Vinton.

Tuesday, October 15 ( 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Ramp B which connects northbound US 54 to Gateway Boulevard North will be closed to all traffic.

• Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

• DETOUR TO WESTBOUND I-10: Take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road/Fort Bliss), take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), and use the newly widened turnaround to access southbound US 54. Take Exit 21B (I-10 West/Las Cruces).

Tuesday, October 15, and Wednesday, October 16 ( 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

• Gateway Boulevard North will be closed to all traffic between US 62 (Paisano Drive) and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue).

• DETOUR: Northbound traffic will access US 54 via I-110.

Tuesday, Oct 15 through Thursday, Oct 17 ( 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

• Hawkins exit ramp closed, and Gateway East Closed at Eastside Road.

• Detour through Eastside Road to Industrial to Hawkins, and back on to Gateway East.

Wednesday, October 16 ( 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Right turn lane from Gateway East to Hawkins Southbound closed.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 17 ( 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

• Gateway Boulevard eastbound to westbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed.

• Gateway Boulevard westbound to eastbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed.

• Complete closure of northbound and southbound lanes at Hawkins Boulevard underpass.

Thursday, October 17 ( 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Right turn lane at the Verizon Store into the Fountains along Gateway West closed; leaving Driveway Open.

Right turn from Gateway West to Northbound Hawkins closed leaving driveways open.

Right lane closure Gateway West from the Airway Westbound off-ramp to the first driveway to Shell on Airway leaving driveways and side streets open.

46-HOUR WEEKEND CLOSURE

Saturday, October 19 (7 a.m.) through Monday, October 21 (5 a.m.)

• SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

• DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds Street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

• NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54. Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists will not be allowed to cross under US 54 at any point during this closure.









