EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for July 9, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West Closures

Sunday, July 9, and Monday, July 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic between Artcraft Road and Redd Road.

NOTE: Flaggers will provide local traffic access to businesses with in the closure area.

Exit 9 from eastbound I-10 to Redd Road will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street), take the turnaround to North Desert Boulevard, continue to Redd Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers, re-opening South Desert Boulevard to two lanes.

UPDATED DATES AND TIME

Sunday, July 16, at 6 a.m., through Tuesday, July 18, at 6 a.m.

Courtesy of TxDOT

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Spur 37 (Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and SH 20 (North Mesa Street).

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past North Mesa Street.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

UPDATED DATE AND TIME

Tuesday, July 18, at 6 a.m.

Courtesy of TxDOT

All offramps between Transmountain Road and Redd Road will be closed.

DETOUR: All eastbound traffic bound for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, or Redd Road must use Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and continue on South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector from westbound Transmountain to eastbound I-10 will be closed.

Temporary on-ramps will be open south of Transmountain Road and north of Redd Road.

Eastbound traffic on I-10 will be on the newly constructed driving surface.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Transmountain.

Crews will begin constructing new outside lanes of eastbound I-10.

I-10 Guardrail Upgrades

Wednesday, May 17 until further notice

1-10 East and westbound right lane closures between Horizon Overpass to Clint Overpass.

Crews will begin removing guardrail.

Sunday, July 9. Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Frontage Road Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be slip forming concrete barrier.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, July 9 through Thursday, July 13

Nightly from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Cesar Chavez Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass (POE) to North Loop Road Entrance Ramp

North Loop Road Underpass Pan American Road Underpass, and Alameda Road Underpass will be closed

Crews will be walking on bridge structures

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) eastbound at Midway exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Downtown two right lanes closed.

Wednesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between North and South Desert right lane closed.

Thursday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Hercules and Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LP-375 westbound between Padres and Yarbrough right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing mow strip.

Maintenance

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Schuster alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

US-62/180 (Montana) eastbound at Airport left lane closed.

Crews will be replacing delineators.

Closure Links: