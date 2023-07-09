EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for July 9, which could affect your commute.
I-10 Widening West Closures
Sunday, July 9, and Monday, July 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- South Desert Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic between Artcraft Road and Redd Road.
- NOTE: Flaggers will provide local traffic access to businesses with in the closure area.
- Exit 9 from eastbound I-10 to Redd Road will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street), take the turnaround to North Desert Boulevard, continue to Redd Road.
Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers, re-opening South Desert Boulevard to two lanes.
UPDATED DATES AND TIME
Sunday, July 16, at 6 a.m., through Tuesday, July 18, at 6 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Spur 37 (Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and SH 20 (North Mesa Street).
- DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past North Mesa Street.
Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.
UPDATED DATE AND TIME
Tuesday, July 18, at 6 a.m.
- All offramps between Transmountain Road and Redd Road will be closed.
- DETOUR: All eastbound traffic bound for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, or Redd Road must use Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and continue on South Desert Boulevard.
- The direct connector from westbound Transmountain to eastbound I-10 will be closed.
- Temporary on-ramps will be open south of Transmountain Road and north of Redd Road.
- Eastbound traffic on I-10 will be on the newly constructed driving surface.
- Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Transmountain.
Crews will begin constructing new outside lanes of eastbound I-10.
I-10 Guardrail Upgrades
Wednesday, May 17 until further notice
- 1-10 East and westbound right lane closures between Horizon Overpass to Clint Overpass.
Crews will begin removing guardrail.
Sunday, July 9. Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Frontage Road Underpass will be closed.
Crews will be slip forming concrete barrier.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, July 9 through Thursday, July 13
Nightly from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Cesar Chavez Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass (POE) to North Loop Road Entrance Ramp
- North Loop Road Underpass Pan American Road Underpass, and Alameda Road Underpass will be closed
Crews will be walking on bridge structures
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Hwy) eastbound at Midway exit ramp closed.
Tuesday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Downtown two right lanes closed.
Wednesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between North and South Desert right lane closed.
Thursday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Hercules and Hondo Pass right lane closed.
Miscellaneous Concrete Repair
Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- LP-375 westbound between Padres and Yarbrough right lane closed.
Crews will be repairing mow strip.
Maintenance
Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Schuster alternate lane closures.
Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.
- Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternating lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
- US-62/180 (Montana) eastbound at Airport left lane closed.
Crews will be replacing delineators.
Closure Links: