EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for July 23, which could affect your commute.

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, July 23 through Thursday July 27. Nightly, From 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive.

Crews will be milling and paving the existing roadway.

Thursday, July 20 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be completely closed.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) southbound lanes will merge onto southbound lanes with two-way traffic traveling on northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) intersections will be closed at Bowdoin Street and Ashford Street restricted to emergency vehicles only.

Crews will be milling and rehabilitating roadway.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be receiving and unloading material.

Continuous until further notice.

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28. Daily, form 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive.

Crews will be pouring concrete for sidewalks.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, July 23 through Thursday, July 27. Nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass (POE) to North Loop Entrance Ramp.

North Loop and Alameda Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be walking on bridge structures.

District Wide Striping Project

Sunday night July 23 thru Thursday night July 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full Closure on west bound IH-10/Cotton to Schuster Ave.

All Police officers will assist on full closure, beginning at IH-10/ Raynolds St to Cotton. In addition, Officer will be stationed inside closure at various locations to monitor On Ramps to prevent motorists from entering closure.

Crews will be removing and striping IH-10.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.

Tuesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster two right lanes closed.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Sun Bowl (UTEP) right lane closed.

Thursday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Brown and Downtown right lane and exit ramp closed (19A-Kansas). Detour through (19B-Wyoming).

I-10 westbound between Cotton and Dallas right lane closed.

Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Fred Wilson and Ellerthorpe right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Border Museum and the Main Gap right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.

I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between mile markers 18 and 14 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

I-110 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

US-54 northbound between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed.

Entrance to Ramp J closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

I-10 widening west closures

Thursday, July 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Redd Road to Artcraft Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Sunday, July 30, at 6 a.m., through Monday, July 31, at 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Sunday, August 6, at 6 a.m., through Tuesday, August 8, at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Closure Links: