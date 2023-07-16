EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for July 16, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, July 16 at 6 a.m., through Tuesday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Spur 37 (Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and SH 20 (North Mesa Street).

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past North Mesa Street.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Sunday, July 16 from 6 a.m. to noon

Westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) will be closed to all traffic between Resler Drive and Northwestern Drive.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11B (Resler Drive/Northwestern Drive), continue on the frontage road, re-enter Transmountain past Northwestern.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Beginning Tuesday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

All offramps between Transmountain Road and Redd Road will be closed.

DETOUR: All eastbound traffic bound for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, or Redd Road must use Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and continue on South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector from westbound Transmountain to eastbound I-10 will be closed.

Temporary on-ramps will be open south of Transmountain Road and north of Redd Road.

Eastbound traffic on I-10 will be on the newly constructed driving surface.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Transmountain.

Crews will begin constructing new outside lanes of eastbound I-10.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) eastbound between Ascarate and Midway right lane and exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, July 18 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

US-85 (Paisano) southbound between State Line and Doniphan on-ramp closed.

Wednesday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Tom Mays Park and Paseo Del Norte right lane closed.

I-10 westbound between Los Mochis and Vinton left lane closed.

Thursday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound between Kenworthy and Gateway North turnaround closed.

North Desert between David and Vinton left lane closed.

Friday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Transmountain and Sun Valley right lane and exit ramp closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternating lane closures.

I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternating lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Wednesday, July 5 until further notice.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) northbound lanes will be close causing traffic to merge onto southbound lanes, with two-way traffic traveling on southbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) Intersections will be closed at Bowdoin and Ashford, restricted to emergency vehicles only.

Crews will be milling and rehabilitating roadway.

Wednesday, July 5 until further notice. Nightly from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) east and westbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive.

Crews will be milling and rehabilitating roadways.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, July 16 through Thursday, July 20. Nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass (POE) to North Loop Road Entrance Ramp.

North Loop Road Underpass, Socorro Road Underpass, and Alameda Road Underpass will be closed.

Crews will be walking on bridge structures.

Monday, July 17 through Saturday, July 22. Daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive northbound off ramps closed.

Crews will be working on bridge and roadway.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road.

Crews will be working on landscaping.

Monday, July 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound left lane closure from Dominican Street to Laticia Street.

Crews will be relocating traffic barriers.

