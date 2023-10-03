EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Department of Transportation crews will be doing full overnight closures along part of Loop 375 near the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

Northbound Loop 375 will be closed from Montana to Spur 601 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. each night from Sunday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 12, a TxDOT spokesperson told KTSM.

The righthand lane through this stretch of road and the exit to Iron Medics will also be closed for about a month.

Once this work is complete, crews will do a similar closure along the southside of the highway. The closures are needed to place barriers and do stripping work.

“For drivers who take this route every day, watch for detours, watch for changes in configuration,” said Lauren Macias-Cervantes, a spokesperson for TxDOT El Paso. “Plan ahead and keep an eye out for crews.”