TxDot announces street closures across El Paso next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has numerous projects planned over the next few days that will cause closures across the city.

There is one overnight road closure happening on Sunday, August 22 to the 26 from 9 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Montana. The north and southbound lanes at Montana Avenue at George Dieter will also be closed. Along with the westbound left lanes between Lee Trevino Drive and Soul Kleinfeld.

Multiple closures will begin on Monday, August 23 including Gateway Boulevard eastbound and westbound between McRae and Lomaland will begin on August 23 and last until the 27. However, this closure will happen during the day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, on Monday, from northbound lanes from Zaragoza to Northloop on Loop 375, there will be a closure from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. On Tuesday, the southbound lanes will be closed on Loop 375 from North Loop to S. Americas, this closure will also be overnight.

A daytime closure happening on Monday as well from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Zaragoza and Eastlake on Gateway East. This closure will last until Friday, August 27.

