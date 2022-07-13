EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The chair of the Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa, sent a letter to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser stating that he no longer supports Leeser as Mayor.

This comes after the mayor voted down an ordinance that would have deprioritized abortion investigations. In the two-page letter, Hinojosa says he was wrong for endorsing Leeser for Mayor two years ago.

“You were not asked to express your personal opinion on the issue of a women’s constitutional right to get an abortion. You were not asked to decide whether life begins at conception. You did not need to make a decision on any matters that might affect your religious beliefs on this matter of national importance” Hinojosa stated. “You were only asked, as the leader of the great City of El Paso, to decide whether the law enforcement resources of this beautiful city should be used to prosecute a woman who decides for whatever reason to terminate an unwanted pregnancy” Hinojosa said.

He adds that he will no longer support Leeser during his tenure, “…to me it is important that you know that, given the decision that you made on this crucial and fundamental issue regarding a woman’s freedom, I no longer support your tenure as Mayor of El Paso” Hinojosa stated.

The letter comes as the Texas Democratic Party prepares for its 2022 convention which begins tomorrow in Dallas.







