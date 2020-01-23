Two women murdered in different parts of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police reported the murders of two women who were killed in different parts of Juarez yesterday.

The first woman was reported to be in her late 20’s. Police say she was found dead in South Juarez with several gunshots. Reports say two suspects allegedly attacked her in her own home.

A few hours later, another woman was found dead on a street in downtown Juarez. Police say the victim had her hands tied and as wearing jeans, a black sweater, and military boots.

The names of the two women have not been released, and there is no word on any arrests.