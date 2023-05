Hilaira Tavarez and Veronica Ana Chavira featured on Most Wanted: Week of April 28. have been apprehended.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two women featured on Crime Stoppers’ “Most Wanted” fugitives for the week of April 28 have been apprehended, according to the organization.

Veronica Ana Chavira Hilaria Tavarez

Hilaria Tavarez was wanted for alleged stalking.

Veronica Ana Chavira was wanted for alleged assault on a public servant.