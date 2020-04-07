Two women become latest COVID-19 fatalities in Juarez

News

Mexican border city now has four confirmed coronavirus deaths in just a few days

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — The COVID-19 virus has claimed two new victims in Juarez, making it four fatalities in the past few days.

The victims, ages 35 and 40, had underlying medical problems — one had asthma, the other hypertension — that made them more susceptible to the effects of the coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday.

Chihuahua state Health Authority in Juarez Dr. Arturo Valenzuela

“Our condolences to the families that now face the painful loss of their mothers, their sisters,” said Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, Chihuahua state Health Authority in Juarez. “I thank those who remain home, who observe (social distancing) rules. Because of them we don’t have even more deaths. I hope more people embrace this responsibility and help us flatten the (COVID-19) curve and free up hospital beds and medical services.”

On Monday, health officials had announced the first two deaths — two men in their 40s with diabetes — and warned that the worst of the pandemic was still to come, as the coronavirus had reached the community spread stage.

Juarez as of Tuesday had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases plus 20 suspected cases. Across the border, El Paso, Texas stood at 125 cases with no deaths. However, with a population twice as large as that of El Paso, Juarez officials are preparing for a “worst-case scenario” of up to 2,500 potential victims.

“The objective here is to avoid fatalities. The disease spreads very fast, many of us may get sick but the goal is to avoid complications, to avoid fatalities,” said Chihuahua state Deputy Health Director Gumaro Barrios.

Just a few days ago, the municipal government set up a temporary mobile hospital in the parking lot of City Hall and donated 5,000 N95 surgical masks for health care workers.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Border families express concern over border COVID-19 restrictions1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border families express concern over border COVID-19 restrictions1"

Juarez erect mobile hospital on city hall parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez erect mobile hospital on city hall parking lot"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/7"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz

More from Border Report

More Border Report