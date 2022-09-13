EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men have been arrested after they allegedly did a drive-by shooting in West El Paso.

David Eduardo Irigoyen

Julian Rodolfo Arce

Julian Rodolfo Arce, 24, and David Eduardo Irigoyen, 26, both of Vinton, Texas, were arrested and charged with a handful of crimes after they allegedly drove by a house in west El Paso and shot at the victim, 23-year-old Justin Noe, his home and car.

The incident happened along the 200 block of Arisano Drive, which is near Redd Road.

Police say the drive-by shooting stemmed from a previous dispute between the suspects and the victim.

Arce was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Irigoyen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store