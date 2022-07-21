EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a string for armed robberies in the early morning of June 20, 2022 in northeast El Pas two teenagers were arrested.

According to officials said 19-year-old Christopher John Howard and 18-year-old Alicia Monica robbed at gun point store clerks while the driver of a black Ford Fiesta waited to get away.

In about a twenty-minute span, four convenience stores were robbed in the same way.

A city-wide lookout was sent to all patrol units. Within minutes of the last robbery at the 7- 11 on Dyer, Central units located the suspects in the black Ford Fiesta at Missouri and Magnolia.

Both suspects were placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Howard faces two counts of aggravated assault and harassing a public servant. Herrera two counts of aggravated robbery.

Additional charges are pending. The booking photos are not cleared for release at this time.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store