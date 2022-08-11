EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents.

Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized.

Entry was made by smashing the front windows, usually with skateboards, and once inside, the cash registers were broken, and money contained inside was stolen, resulting in several thousand in damages, other small valuables and food items were also stolen.

According to EPPD, a patrol officer took two men, a 17 and 16-year-old, into custody for an unrelated offense. The individuals in custody, matched surveillance photo images of the persons involved in the business burglaries.

The 17-year-old suspect was identified as Jacob Perez, a resident of the Upper Valley. He was booked into the County Detention Facility and charged with 15 counts of burglary, under a $10,000 bond each. He was released two days later on personal recognizance bonds.

The 16-year-old male was turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department and charged with three counts of burglary of building.

These are the businesses that EPPD reports as burglarized by the suspects:

Sonic (5300 block of Doniphan)

JJ’s Diner (5300 block of Doniphan)

Church’s Chicken (8000 block of N. Mesa)

7-11 (5500 block of Doniphan)

Rio Grande Pharmacy (5500 block of Doniphan)

Adventure Zone (200 block of Redd)

Flautas Tepalca (5100 block of Doniphan)

White Lion Smoke Shop (100 block of Thorn)

Juns Sushi & Ramen (7900 block of Mesa)

Applebee’s (400 block of Redd)

La Estrella

Jamba

Crisostomo

Esoteric Board Shop (900 block of Resler)

Bahama Bucks (400 block of Redd)

