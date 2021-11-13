Two stabbed at “Central Bar” on Dyer during fight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Two men were stabbed during a fight that started at “Central Bar” located at 3317 Dyer just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The El Paso Police Department says a 54-year-old man stabbed a 36-year-old bar employee and a 32-year-old man who was at the bar. The 32-year-old has life-threatening injuries and is in serious condition and the 36-year-old man had serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Police say a fight broke out inside the bar and staff moved those who were fighting outside and the fight continued.

An employee of the bar drove one of the stabbing victims to the hospital and fire personal took the other.

Police say the man who stabbed the others left the scene but was later found at his home and was detained and charges are pending.

Officers from the Central Regional Command Center and Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit responded.

The stabbing is still under investigation and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.



