Two smugglers arrested by Ft. Hancock agents, the third makes an escape

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling east Fort Hancock stopped a group of smugglers from bringing illegal narcotics into the country.

According to a release, the Ft. Hancock station detected an illegal entry made by three suspects on April 23.

Agents were able to close in on the individuals. Agents searched the area which led to the arrest of two subjects while the third suspect managed to make it back across the border to Mexico.

After further investigation, agents used a Border Patrol canine and recovered three large bundles of marijuana, with an approximate weight of 150 pounds.

Officials said the drugs and suspects were turned over to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Department for prosecution.

“I am proud of our skilled and dedicated agents who persevere through any challenge to stop illegal activity. Even in these desolate areas, EL Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents are working tirelessly to protect our nation.” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.