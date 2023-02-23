Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were rushed to the hospital following a DPS pursuit in the Upper Valley.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed they were in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 5200 block of Marieta Street.



The crash forced the closure of all lanes at South Desert Boulevard at Thorn Ave., but they have now reopened the road.



Authorities also told KTSM the driver suffered serious injuries; his passenger was trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle not involved in the pursuit was not injured.

Investigation is still ongoing.

