Witnesses say the veteran confronted a group at a nearby cemetery after they sped through the neighborhood. (Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two people were injured in a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane.

Both were taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.

We will update with more details as they become available.

@LasCrucesPolice are investigating a shooting near La Posada Lane that has injured two individuals. Both have been transported to an area hospital. The conditions of both victims are not known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 575-526-0795. — Las Cruces Police (@LasCrucesPolice) August 10, 2022

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store