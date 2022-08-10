LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two people were injured in a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane.
Both were taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.
We will update with more details as they become available.
