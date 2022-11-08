El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

Canutillo bond questions trailing nearly 2 to 1, San Eli voters also saying 'no'

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two of the three city of El Paso bond issues are leading after the latest update of voting totals released at 9:15 p.m.

Proposition A, which would allocate $246.48 million for road improvements, is leading with 56,122 “yes” votes or 60.63 percent to 36,442 “no” votes or 39.37 percent.

Proposition B, which would allocate $20.8 million for parks and recreation facilities, is leading with 47,927 “yes” votes or 51.98 percent, compared to 44,272 “no” votes or 48.02 percent.

Proposition C, which earmarks $5.2 million for sustainable energy and efficiency projects, now narrowly leans toward passage after the last update.

Now, 46,234 people have voted in favor of the green energy measure or 50.11 percent, compared to 46,036 or 49.89 who have voted no.

The city of El Paso isn’t the only governmental entity asking the voters to approve a bond issue.

In Canutillo ISD, the main bond question for $255.7 million trails 60.23 percent to 39.77 percent. The separate question on $8.4 million to reimburse the district for technology purchased for students to use for remote learning in the pandemic also trails 62.41 percent to 37.59 percent.

The San Elizario Independent School District is asking its voters to approve $24.5 million in bonds. So far, that ballot question trails 53.59 percent to 46.41 percent after the latest update.