Two motorcycle riders killed in Sunday’s crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man and a woman are dead after Sunday’s motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in West El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department did not release the names of the man and the woman, but they did confirm their deaths in a news release on Monday. Police are trying to notify their next of kin.

According to the release, the motorcycle, a 2019 Kawasaki ZX6, was going north on Mesa Street at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2017, Honda CRV that was going south and trying to turn into a shopping center parking lot.

The man and the woman on the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle. The driver of the Honda, Gabriela Valencia, 38; and a 3-year-old passenger had minor injuries and were taken to Las Palmas Medical Center. Arturo Adrian Leos, 45, was also in the Honda and was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigators unit is still working the crash investigation.