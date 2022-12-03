Two men terrorized a Cincinnati district bar with guns on Oct. 27 and fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Crime of Week: Police, Crime Stoppers asking for public's help in solving this crime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who were kicked out of a Cincinnati Entertainment District bar and then returned armed with guns, terrorizing the establishment.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, two men who had been kicked out of the College Dropout Bar returned with firearms.

One man was armed with a rifle and the other a handgun. The suspect with the rifle fired at least two shots inside and threatened a bar employee. The second man pistol-whipped a patron at the bar.

The men fled the scene in a small dark-colored SUV with paper license plates. The suspects fired more shots outside.

The man with the rifle is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-10, chubby and in his mid-20s. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The second man is also Hispanic, with a thin build, in his mid-20s with a mole on the left side of his face. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on these suspects should call Crime Stoppers immediately at (915) 8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.