Two men suspected of stealing construction materials in El Paso County arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men accused of stealing construction materials that were allegedly taken from a property under construction in El Paso County have been arrested.
Deputies at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Sheriff’s Office Montana Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on the 3800 block of Vista Del Este of a white 2014 Dodge Ram displaying Texas plates.
Investigators said the driver and passenger provided conflicting stories to the deputies as to how they came in possession of the materials. Authorities further determined that the materials were taken from a property under construction in El Paso County.
EPSCO identified the driver as Adrian Valenzuela and the passenger as Pedro Perez.
Valenzuela was arrested for one criminal warrant for theft of property and has a bond set a $15,000. Furthermore, one out-of-County warrant from Colorado state for theft with a bond set at $50,000.
Perez was arrested for one warrant for criminal mischief from Socorro with a bond set at $2,500.
Authorities said both the driver and passenger were booked into El Paso County Detention Facility. The case is still under investigation and pending additional charges.
