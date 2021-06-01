Two men shot, murdered in Juárez within 24 hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was murdered after being shot inside a home in South Juárez on Tuesday, the first murder of June.



According to Juárez police, two suspects entered a home in the Colonia Villas area and were searching for a man. The victim was with his wife and two sons when he was shot, however, the victim’s family was uninjured.



Another man was murdered Monday night in front of a bank that’s located inside of a commercial area in South Juárez.



Police said the 35-year-old victim was also shot to death.

No arrests have been made.



The month of May ended with 144 murders, which was the most violent month of the year so far.



