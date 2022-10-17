EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and left, and 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Both victims were airlifted to a hospital in El Paso and both are expected to survive their injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two gunshot victims were part of a large gathering of off-road vehicles users who had been partying in the desert. No motive has been established and no suspects have been identified. The investigation continues.

