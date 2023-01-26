EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda.

26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession of a firearm by a felon. 29-year-old Margarito Serena was believed to be at the residence during the time of the shooting and was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Las Cruces police, at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, police were dispatched to a report of a victim who had been shot on the 400 block of East Lucero Ave. Officers then arrived at the residence to find Miranda deceased with at least one gunshot wound.

According to officials, Aguilar is believed to be Miranda’s boyfriend and preliminary information from the investigation indicates an argument preceded the shooting. Aguilar and Serena allegedly fled from the home but were both located and detained by police. Aguilar and Serena are both currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.