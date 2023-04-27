EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men were arrested by El Paso Police Tuesday, April 18 after an alleged robbery occurred at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in West El Paso. The robbery led to a short police chase which ended in a rollover crash on I-10 West, according to El Paso Police.

After the crash, officers approached the vehicle and found two young women and a 6-year-old-girl. They were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and turned over to Border Patrol. Brayan Ramirez, 20 was identified by police to have been the driver.

Police say they initially responded to a robbery in progress at O’Reilly Auto Parts at around 3:25 p.m. and discovered that Obedt Mendoza, 21 allegedly ran out of the store “with some property”. An employee who was outside the store was also allegedly threatened with a gun as Ramirez and Mendoza fled the scene in a Ford Mustang, according to El Paso Police.

Another police unit spotted the vehicle and attempted to do a traffic stop. Police say Ramirez then allegedly fled from officers which led to a short police chase. The chase ended when Ramirez “rolled the car on I-10 West near milepost #5,” according to El Paso Police. Further investigation from officers revealed that the Ford Mustang was a stolen vehicle from New Mexico.

Ramirez is said to be a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico and has been charged with one count of abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury, one count of evading arrest detention with vehicle, once count of smuggling of persons, one count of aggravated robbery and one count unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His total bond was set at $110,000 and has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Mendoza is said to be a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico and has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $40,000 and has also been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.