EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The public was able to get a glimpse into El Paso fashion this weekend.

The “Fashion Meets the Arts” event at the Galería Lincoln, was an event curated by JS House of Fashion in collaboration with El Paso Creatives with an effort to connect both the fashion industry and the arts industry.

Courtesy of Jeremy N. Wambugu

El Paso Creatives founder, Isaac Hernandez tells KTSM, this is the biggest event his organization has had as many people showed support to local creatives.

“It’s also awesome to see the local art community, come together see them collaborate, getting chances to create artwork locally through different places in the community,” said Hernandez.

Courtesy of Jeremy N. Wambugu

During the event, JS House of Fashion was also throwing a launch party for their new modeling agency bringing new models and fresh faces to the industry.

“It was unexpected and I mean it was awesome as a community you can come together and we made it strong, made it work,” said JS House of Fashion owner, Kellie Evans.

As the new guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance — whether indoors or outdoors in most circumstances per NBC News.

Numerous amount of people could be seen without a mask at the Galería Lincoln on Saturday following the recommendations by the CDC.