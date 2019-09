EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were killed in a car crash outside of Hatch, N.M. on Thursday afternoon, the state police said.

New Mexico State Police said the accident happened at about 2:11 p.m. on State Road 26 near milepost 45. It involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car.

Both victims were riding in the car, which was a Toyota.

State Road 26 was closed in both directions as police investigated.