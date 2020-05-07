Two firefighters receive minor injuries while responding to structure fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to the 400 block of Paseo Real Drive, in Chaparral due to a fire.

It happened Tuesday afternoon when Doña Ana County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire caused by an electrical short that according to a release, quickly spread throughout the home.

According to a release, two firefighters were injured and got evaluated at a local hospital before being released.

With support from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, El Paso Electric and Otero County firefighters, the fire was brought under control and extinguished minutes after it had started.

No further damage or other injuries were reported.