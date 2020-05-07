Two firefighters receive minor injuries while responding to structure fire

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to the 400 block of Paseo Real Drive, in Chaparral due to a fire.

It happened Tuesday afternoon when Doña Ana County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire caused by an electrical short that according to a release, quickly spread throughout the home.

According to a release, two firefighters were injured and got evaluated at a local hospital before being released.

With support from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, El Paso Electric and Otero County firefighters, the fire was brought under control and extinguished minutes after it had started.

No further damage or other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Governor Abbott reveals why salons reopened, details strategy for COVID-19 recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott reveals why salons reopened, details strategy for COVID-19 recovery"

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Central El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Central El Paso"

Newsfeed Now for May 7, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 7, 2020"

Health officials report 1 new COVID-19 related death in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health officials report 1 new COVID-19 related death in El Paso"

Organ transplant impact from COVID-19, El Paso County Commissioner kidney transplant rescheduled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organ transplant impact from COVID-19, El Paso County Commissioner kidney transplant rescheduled"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link