EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning.

Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two women are unknown. Squad-1 and AMR transported both females to UMC in fair condition.



Pictures provided by Sunland Park Fire.

This story will be updated as we receive new information.

