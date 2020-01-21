Two El Paso Universities to send ‘artificial mini-hearts’ to the International Space Station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Biomedical research scientists from two El Paso Universities are partnering up to send “artificial mini-hearts” to the International Space Station.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and The University of Texas at El Paso create this partnership to better understand how microgravity affects the function of the human heart.

According to a release, this is a three-year project funded by the National Science Foundation and the space station’s U.S. National Laboratory.

TTUHSC El Paso faculty scientist Munmun Chattopadhyay, Ph.D., and UTEP biomedical engineer Binata Joddar, Ph.D., will collaborate in their Earth-bound labs to create tiny (less than 1 millimeter thick) heart-tissue structures, using human stem cells and 3D bioprinting technology, the release said.

The borderland is honored, as this project is only one out of five research proposals to be selected by the National Science Foundation and ISS National Lab.

The release states the National Science Foundation awarded Dr. Chattopadhyay $256,892 Dr. Joddar $259,350 for their roles in the project.

“Knowledge gathered from this study could be used to develop technologies and therapeutic strategies to better combat tissue atrophy experienced by astronauts, as well as open the door for improved treatments for people who suffer from serious heart issues due to illness,” Dr. Chattopadhyay said in the release.

The project will also provide an educational opportunity for the El Paso community, with a workshop for K-12 students to learn about tissue engineering projects on the space station.

According to the release, it will also include a seminar for medical students, interns, and residents about the benefits and challenges of transitioning research from Earth-based laboratories into space.

Dr. Chattopadhyay says in the release she is excited to be part of a collaborative effort with her colleague Dr. Joddar that will literally take their Borderland biomedical research to new heights.